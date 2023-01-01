The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Your pictures from Wagga's Light the Lake New Year's Eve party

January 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fireworks exploded over Lake Albert on Saturday night as thousands of people said goodbye to 2022 and prepared to welcome in the new year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.