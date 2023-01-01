Fireworks exploded over Lake Albert on Saturday night as thousands of people said goodbye to 2022 and prepared to welcome in the new year.
Wagga's Light the Lake returned with a bang - bigger and better, according to organisers, who estimated up to 9000 lined the entire foreshore of the lake to get a glimpse of the colourful display.
The celebrations included the 9.30pm fireworks display, which launched from three different stations on the water, as well as gatherings around the lake.
Check out the gallery of reader images below.
