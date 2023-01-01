The Daily Advertiser

Prolonged wet weather has delayed the planting of potato crops this year, spelling disaster for Wagga chippies

By Conor Burke
January 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Sporties hotel chef Arjun Sedhaie holds in his hands a hot commodity, much in demand. The humble chip is hard to find as potato shortages bite. Picture by Les Smith

A severe spud shortage is forcing local takeaways and pubs across Wagga to ration chips and even close their doors.

