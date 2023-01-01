A severe spud shortage is forcing local takeaways and pubs across Wagga to ration chips and even close their doors.
Prolonged periods of wet weather have disrupted potato crops across the country and in recent weeks eateries have struggled to get their hands on potato supplies.
In recent weeks Coles even brought in limits on the sale of frozen potato chips - as of December 15 customers can only buy two bags at a time.
Debbie Went, the owner of Cracker Jack Cafe and Takeaway at Lake Albert, was forced to close her shop for a whole week as she ran completely out of the salty staple.
"I had to shut last week because I couldn't get any," she said. "Then I got some [New Years Eve] and they were $70 a box so I'm actually losing money, but I had to do that yesterday because we always have a big day."
Mrs Went usually buys chips for $43 a box and she only managed to get a small amount so she'll open on reduced hours to ration the chips in the coming days.
Sporties Hotel general manager Joseph Kirk said trying to source chips has been "ridiculous".
"It's the national potato shortage ... we've been warned about this chip shortage for the last two months, but it's really kicking in now," he said.
"We've been set a limit for all of our supplies which lists how many chips we can order per week, we're at the point where we've taken chips off the menu."
Mr Kirk said the pub has recently changed menu and many dishes now feature an alternative side dish instead of the classic pub chip.
"We're getting through it at the moment but when are we going to be able to get them back, I don't know."
Mr Kirk said it's another supply chain difficulty in among 12 months of shortages. He's currently also struggling to buy Barramundi and even Carlton draught.
"It's one thing to the next," he said.
"Imagine that, you say to your mates, let's go to the pub, I want fish and chips and a schooner of dry ... sorry mate, we don't have any of that," he said.
"I haven't quite run out yet, but when I do and I have to explain to someone ... some people don't understand."
Oaklands potato farmer Geoff Moar said the wet weather has delayed planting of crops across the region. Everyone is behind five to six weeks.
"The crop is growing now, but the problem you've got is ... from Tasmania to South Australia to the Riverina was excessive wet, you couldn't plant on time," he said.
Increases in fertiliser, seed and fuel prices have seen some farmers become risk averse, he said, and they've tapered off their volume of potato crops, further adding to the shortage.
"It's such an expensive crop to grow," he said.
"There are a few farmers who've said 'it's too risky' and they've not been able to keep going. And people are reluctant to pay more for the finished article ... you've got to be financially rewarded for your input."
He expects normal supply to resume in "another couple of weeks".
Mrs Went said weather has affected the supply of other items like the ever popular dim sim, and this potato shortage is another blow after a year where oil prices have also put a squeeze on her bottom line - her outlay has tripled this year.
She has been assured her supply will be back on track soon, but another chip shortage forcing her to shut the shop could be dire for the business, she said.
"I can't pay my bills, I've had to work a lot myself because I know I won't be able to pay wages," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
