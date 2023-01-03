Police are calling for public help to identify those believed to be involved in the break and enter of a rural business in the Riverina's north last month where several shearing items were stolen.
Police were notified of a break and enter at a rural business on Boorowa Street in Young at about 2am on Friday, December 16.
The Hume Police District's Rural Crime Investigators and Young Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Shearing equipment was stolen from the location including shearing combs, cutters, hand-pieces and an 'Evo' shearing plant.
If you have any information about this theft, please contact The Hume rural crime investigators Dale Croker on 0447 715 645 or Alison Fitzpatrick on 0409 401 516.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
