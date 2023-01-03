The Daily Advertiser

Police release CCTV as shearing supplies targeted in Young break and enter

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released CCTV of those believed to be involved in a break and enter at a rural business on Boorowa Street, Young. Picture by NSW Police

Police are calling for public help to identify those believed to be involved in the break and enter of a rural business in the Riverina's north last month where several shearing items were stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.