Incredible footage has emerged of the floodwaters covering vast swathes of Wagga as the Murrumbidgee River peaked in town on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has revealed the river peaked at 9.72 metres about midday on Friday.
While the official gauge for the river has gone offline, the latest data from 1.30am Saturday morning revealed the water level had dropped to 9.65 metres with major flooding continuing across town.
Drone footage taken about 2pm on Friday shows properties turn to a sea of water in Flowerdale and North Wagga.
While the water has begun to recede across town, the SES are yet to confirm when residents will be allowed back into evacuated areas.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
