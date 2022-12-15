Wagga city council has given an insight into the havoc this year's wet weather has wreaked on our roads as they reveal the damage bill sits at nearly $2 million.
Council director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said up to 1 December, the council's interim assessment of the damage caused by flooding events "sits at over $1.9 million".
"Not taking into consideration the cost of our emergency works completed to date, which totals $549,358.98," he said. A full evaluation of the damage is still ongoing, he said.
The state of Wagga roads is also reflected in callouts received by the NRMA.
The roadside assistance giant revealed that call outs for wheel and tyre related damage in Wagga have increased by almost 30 per cent compared with 2021.
Both Wagga council and the NRMA are renewing calls for government at both state and federal level to provide adequate funding to completely fix NSW roads.
A new NRMA report has revealed the huge burden the road system is taking on budgets across the state. It found the backlog of funding needed by councils is $1.9 billion for 2020/21 - $1.5 billion from regional councils.
And this year's backlog is already sitting at $1.1 billion with only 60 per cent of regional councils reporting.
"2022 has been challenging, regional councils have always had it tough because they are responsible for the overwhelming majority of the maintenance when it comes to the road network," said NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury.
"One of the reasons why we released this report yesterday is to draw attention to the fact that both the NSW government and the federal government are going to have to work closely with regional councils and make sure that councils get the funding they need to be able to fix the roads."
The report states that the funding backlog for Riverina councils sits at over $225 million for the year 2020/21, with Wagga carrying "the heaviest burden" with a $180 million backlog.
However, Mr Faulkner said the NRMA have used figures which take bridges, footpaths/shared paths/ cycleways, kerb and gutter, carparks, culverts, and bus and taxi shelters into account. The actual backlog for Wagga roads is $92m, as of November this year.
With a state election on the way for early 2023, Mr Khoury is calling on whomever forms government to pay for the backlog in funding in its entirety.
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr agrees and said the roads problem is a safety issue.
"Absolutely ... nearly 10,000 people are killed or injured on NSW roads a year. Two thirds of that is happening in rural and regional areas," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
