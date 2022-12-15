The Daily Advertiser

Wagga city council puts 2022 roads damage bill at $2 million, and rising

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
Council director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner says the full exrtent of this year's road damge is still being assessed. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga city council has given an insight into the havoc this year's wet weather has wreaked on our roads as they reveal the damage bill sits at nearly $2 million.

