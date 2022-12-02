The Daily Advertiser

Rodger Waters will send Lumber Dream to Rosehill over the Ted Ryder Cup Prelude at Wagga

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lumber Dream is headed to Rosehill for the $120,000 TAB Highway Handicap (1500m) on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

WANTABADGERY trainer Rodger Waters has opted for a trip to Sydney for promising stayer Lumber Dream this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.