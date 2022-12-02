The Daily Advertiser

Fresh from a breakout season at Marrar, Sam Emery has joined AFL Canberra club Tuggeranong

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar get around Sam Emery after a goal at Gumly Oval this season. Emery has departed the Bombers for AFL Canberra club Tuggeranong. Picture by Madeline Begley

MARRAR will be without young gun Sam Emery next year after he decided to further his career in the AFL Canberra competition next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.