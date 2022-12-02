MARRAR will be without young gun Sam Emery next year after he decided to further his career in the AFL Canberra competition next year.
Emery will move to Canberra for university in the new year and has signed with AFL Canberra club Tuggeranong.
He will join former Marrar teammate Rhys Mooney at Tuggeranong, who claimed the club's best and fairest this year.
Emery played in Marrar's most recent premiership in September and established himself as one of the Farrer League's most exciting talents on the back of a breakout season.
The 19-year-old never missed a game for the Bombers this year and was named in their best on 10 occasions, highlighted by arguably a best-on-ground performance in the second semi-final.
Emery is looking forward to taking the next step.
"Yeah I am looking forward to making the move," Emery said.
"Tuggeranong have a few connections there so I'm looking forward to playing at a new club, a new experience, a new challenge."
Tuggeranong, coached by former Narrandera premiership mentor Jim Rice, finished on the bottom of the AFL Canberra ladder this year with just one win from 15 games.
It shapes as a stark difference from Marrar, who lost just one of 18 games for the year but Emery is keen for a new challege.
"They made a good pitch towards me. A bunch of young fellas and they look to be improving," he said.
"I had a few good recommendations from others that have played there. Moons was the main one.
"Hopefully Tuggeranong are a bit better next year. The footy obviously as well in Canberra will be a bit different to the Farrer League. A bit faster, I imagine, I've been told."
Emery said it was a tough decision to leave the Bombers, where he made his senior debut in 2019 and went on to play 29 senior games.
"Yeah it was definitely a hard decision to make. I was pretty 50-50 most of the time until the last couple of weeks when I had to finalise it," he said.
"It was hard though, with everyone coming back."
Emery said achieving premiership glory a few months back helped with the decision given there was no unfinished business, like the 2021 season.
"If I didn't have that boxed ticked off, I would be hanging around I think," he said.
Emery was happy with how his game has developed over the past couple of years, to the point he was a key part of Marrar's midfield rotation this season.
"I think I've been going alright," he said.
"Happy to be in a good team. Pretty much my whole time under Sparks has been good. I've always had a successful team around me, which makes it easier."
Emery is the third loss for the Bombers over the off-season. Jack Reynolds has joined North Albury, while Logan Gray has indicated he is taking a year off.
They have brought in Connor Willis from Osborne and welcomed back Brad Turner.
