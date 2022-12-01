The Daily Advertiser

Michael Fenn to return to Tumut after NSW Cup stint

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Michael Fenn will return for Tumut next year after making a big impact when first linking with the club during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Picture by Courtney Rees

Michael Fenn is back for a second taste of Group Nine football with Tumut.

