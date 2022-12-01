Michael Fenn is back for a second taste of Group Nine football with Tumut.
After linking with the Blues for the COVID-shortened season in 2020, the imposing forward returns looking to go one better after being part of their grand final loss to Gundagai that season.
Blues co-coach Zac Masters is thrilled to have him back with the club.
"He's an awesome addition to our quality roster," Masters said.
"We've maintained pretty much our same squad but by adding Fenny I think everyone knows what he brings.
"I think he will be a massive inclusion to our forward pack as he's a big fella who brings a lot of size and aggression but at the same time can play a fair bit of footy and has some good footwork as well. I think he will cause some dramas for opposing defence.
"It just creates another dimension to our forward pack."
Tumut already possess one of the best forward packs in the region but it has been a real area of focus so far this off-season.
They have already welcomed Michael Cullen to the club from Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
With Joe Roddy linking with the Raiders, and Jed Pearce missing half of the season with a knee issue, it's an area the Blues wanted to ensure they continue to build.
"We will lose Joey Roddy next year as he's moved over to Canberra to play for the Raiders so we were looking for a second rower and then with Jed Pearce and his knee it looks like he will never play football again so we needed another front rower and that's Fenny," Masters said.
Just as he did in 2020, Fenn will travel from Sydney to play for the Blues.
While he has spent the past two seasons with North Sydney, where he played 13 games off the bench, Fenn was also on the sidelines watching on.
Tumut played their entire season with zero points on the player points system.
Unlike some of their rivals they still have plenty of room and Masters is still looking for more new faces.
"We still haven't shut up shop and maybe on the hunt for an outside back but we will see what happens as we've already got a really strong squad," he said.
"If we can add anything to that it will just be a bonus."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
