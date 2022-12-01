WAGGA Country Club head professional Tegan Purcell hopes the new $50,000 women's Pro-Am can help attract new blood to the sport.
The Country Club will launch a new women's Pro-Am on Tuesday night that is set to attract some of the country's finest golfing talent to Wagga.
But for Purcell and the club, it is much more than that.
Purcell wants to use the exciting event to introduce new people to the game.
"I really want to be able to engage people who are not otherwise involved in either the club or golf in general," Purcell said.
"We'll have a lot of associated activities during the couple of days during the Pro-Am to get people up here, spectators as always are free, so come down, check it out.
"We'll have various opportunities for drinks and food and golf, entertainment, lots of things to keep people here other than the beautiful golf course."
Since returning to Wagga three years ago to take up the club professional role alongside her husband James, Purcell has put a lot of time into the junior golfers, as well as introducing more women to the game.
Purcell, a two-time ladies club champion at Wagga Country Club as a junior, believes the introduction of a women's Pro-Am will have a big impact on the next generation.
"I was lucky that I played in the men's Pro-Am a couple of times, but the City Club had a ladies Pro-Am once, I played in it then and that was unreal to see the women's professionals," Purcell said.
"It was completely different to playing with the men, so that sort of opportunity for, we've got five scholarship girls, part of the Australian Golf Industry Foundation's scholarship program and I'm excited that they will have the opportunity to come up here and be involved and see what it's like should they want a career either involved in golf in any way, or at a playing stage.
"So it's going to be great, I can't wait."
The Country Club's traditional Pro-Am, played predominantly by male professionals, has long been regarded as the best on the NSW circuit and has won numerous awards. It will now be moved to the spring.
But Purcell, along with Wagga Country Club vice-president Judy Galloway, are both advocates for providing av event to the same value for women.
"The men's one has been successful for such a long time that we really felt that it was time to give that same opportunity to the women," Purcell, who was recently elected to the board of Golf NSW, said.
"It's important to treat both events as equals," Galloway added.
While there is naturally a strong focus on women, the Pro-Am will be open to all amateur golfers, both men and women.
The women's Pro-Am will be run on March 9-10.
