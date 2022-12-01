The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Country Club head professional Tegan Purcell hopes the new women's Pro-Am can attract a new crowd to golf

MM
By Matt Malone
December 1 2022 - 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Country Club vice-president Judy Galloway and head professional Tegan Purcell on the course on Wednesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA Country Club head professional Tegan Purcell hopes the new $50,000 women's Pro-Am can help attract new blood to the sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.