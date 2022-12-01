The Daily Advertiser

Excitement is building with the Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club set to host the Australian Supercross Championship finale on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Wagga Motorcyle Sports Club president Adam Beck is looking forward to Saturday nights Australian Supercross Championship season finale.

An estimated crowd of over 4000 people is expected to flock to Yarragundry Park this Saturday for the season finale of the Australian Supercross Championship.

