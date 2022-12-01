An estimated crowd of over 4000 people is expected to flock to Yarragundry Park this Saturday for the season finale of the Australian Supercross Championship.
Hosted by the Wagga Motorcyle Sports Club, the final round will see four-time reigning champion Justin Brayton from the US try to claim title number five with him heading into the last round with a narrow eight-point lead over Matt Moss who won last time out in Newcastle.
In addition to the supercross action, fans will also see some of the world's best freestyle performers strut their stuff as part of the Australian Freestyle Motocross (FMX) Championship.
World Nitro Games gold medallist Harry Bink will be competing alongside multi-time X Games gold medallist Blake 'Bilko' Williams who has travelled all the way from California just to compete on Saturday night.
Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club president Adam Beck was really looking forward to hosting such a major event right here in Wagga.
"You watch some of these international riders on TV and you think that would be awesome to see," Beck said.
"But to have them in your hometown is absolutely insane, especially having the freestyle motocross riders here as well.
"You watch some of those blokes on Youtube and Instagram, but to then actually see them in your hometown at your home track is going to be next level entertainment.
"You can watch it on your phone and on TV as much as you like, but there's nothing like watching it in real life."
Beck said the track is looking fantastic and should provide for some close entertaining racing on Saturday night.
"The track is next level," he said.
"I don't think I've seen a track like this in Australia and the track builder has done an amazing job and you can't fault his work."
"It'll separate the men from the boys, but he has created a track that will be a good racing track as well."
There has been a fair bit of work done out at Yarragundry over the past two weeks with Beck thankful for everyone that has lent a hand in order to get the facility ready.
"We are overwhelmed with the response that we've had with help over the last week and a half," he said.
"People have banded together and got the facility looking in tip top condition now and it's probably the best it's been in 15-20 years I reckon.
"So a massive thanks to all of the helpers and volunteers that have helped us, the club runs on volunteers and we all also have a day job to do.
"The amount of hours that volunteers have put in out there and businesses getting behind this event has been really good."
