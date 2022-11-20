The Daily Advertiser

Edmondson Street bridge lanes closed as work begins to repair collapsing section of footpath and road

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated November 21 2022 - 11:56am, first published 10:45am
Southbound lanes of the Edmondson Street rail bridge between Edward and Erin streets are closed while repairs are undertaken on Monday morning. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Two lanes on a busy Wagga CBD bridge have been closed as work gets under way to fix a collapsed section of road and footpath.

