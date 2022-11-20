Two lanes on a busy Wagga CBD bridge have been closed as work gets under way to fix a collapsed section of road and footpath.
Both southbound lanes on the Edmondson Street railway bridge were closed to traffic from 9.30am on Monday and are expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
Wagga City Council said crews are working to seal cracks in the road pavement and footpath, which have been affected by the failure of a section of a retaining wall.
The southbound lanes have been closed between Edward and Erin streets, but are expected to reopen in time for the afternoon school pick-up.
IN OTHER NEWS
The northbound lanes remain open and pedestrian access is available on the western side of the bridge.
Prior to Monday's full closure, one southbound lane on the bridge had been shut for more than a week after a section of the road and footpath collapsed.
Last week, the council said it was working on an interim solution to reinstate the retaining wall that supports the footpath and road pavement.
The council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said the failure of the retaining wall was due to age and the best option for a short-term solution was being assessed.
"The dilemma associated with the repair of the retaining wall is that this bridge and its approaches would be raised as part of the Inland Rail project," Mr Faulkner said.
"On the last advice we received from Inland Rail, construction on the proposed Albury to Illabo section of the Inland Rail Project, which includes the upgrade of this bridge and its approaches, is expected to commence mid 2024."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.