People of Wagga have reacted in surprise after a former Australian prime minister paid Wagga an unexpected visit this week.
Former PM Scott Morrison was spotted at multiple venues across town including stopping for a look through the Paper Pear art gallery on Gurwood Street.
However the real reason for Mr Morrison's trip was revealed by the office of former deputy prime minister and member for Riverina Michael McCormack.
"Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was in Wagga as a guest at the wedding of Michael and Catherine McCormack's daughter, Georgina, and Daniel Bell," a statement from his office said.
On Saturday, Mr Morrison re-posted a photo of himself taken with his former deputy at the Farmers Home Hotel on Friday night.
"[It] was great to catch up with the Big Mac [on Friday] night in Wagga," he said.
"Thanks to all the friendly staff and patrons at the Farmers Home for the warm welcome.
"Great schnitzel!"
The Farmers Home Hotel also commented on the visit.
"You never know who you're gonna meet [here]," the hotel said in a post on Facebook.
