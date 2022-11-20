The Daily Advertiser

Wagga locals surprised as former Australian prime minister pays city a low-key visit

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Scott Morrison (l), Daniel Saunders and member for Riverina Michael McCormack. Picture courtesy Farmers Home Hotel.

People of Wagga have reacted in surprise after a former Australian prime minister paid Wagga an unexpected visit this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.