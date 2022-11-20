The Daily Advertiser

Severe weather warning as 'vigorous airstream' moves across the Riverina, South West Slopes

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated November 20 2022 - 1:13pm, first published 12:10pm
Warning for damaging wind gusts as 'vigorous airstream' moves across Riverina

The Riverina has been put on notice for damaging winds potentially gusting in excess of 90km/h as a vigorous westerly airstream moves across the region, bringing with it squally conditions, showers and storms.

