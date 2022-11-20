Warning for damaging wind gusts as 'vigorous airstream' moves across Riverina

The Riverina has been put on notice for damaging winds potentially gusting in excess of 90km/h as a vigorous westerly airstream moves across the region, bringing with it squally conditions, showers and storms.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds across southern and eastern parts of the Riverina, as well as the entire South West Slopes forecast district.
The bureau said a vigorous westerly airstream with a number of embedded cold fronts will affect southern NSW on Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, the bureau said damaging westerly winds averaging 50 to 70km/h, with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h, are possible over elevated parts of the warning area.
"Squally showers are also possible over southern districts with locally damaging gusts," it said.
A westerly wind gust of 57km/h was recorded at Wagga Airport at 11.18am on Sunday, while a 52km/h gust was felt in Griffith at 11.57am.
The bureau said winds are forecast to weaken over the state during the late afternoon to evening, before restrengthening over alpine areas on Sunday night.
Damaging winds averaging 80 to 90km/h are possible over alpine areas above 1900 metres from late Sunday and continuing into Monday.
The bureau said the strongest of the fronts will result in widespread windy conditions across southern NSW from Monday morning.
On Monday, damaging westerly winds averaging 50 to 70km/h, with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h, are likely across elevated parts of the warning area above 900 metres.
For the remainder of the warning area, the bureau said squally conditions will develop during the day with damaging gusts in excess of 90km/h possible, especially with showers or thunderstorms across the Riverina and South West Slopes.
Locations which may be affected include Wagga, Albury, Deniliquin, Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Orange, Canberra and Goulburn.
A sheep graziers warning is also current for the South West Slopes and parts of the Riverina.
The bureau has warned graziers there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to the cold temperatures, showers and strong westerly winds expected during Sunday and Monday.
The NSW State Emergency Service has urged people to move vehicles under cover or away from trees, to secure or put away loose items around the house and to keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES unit on 132 500.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
