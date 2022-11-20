Flooded section of Riverina highway reopens but big detours still in place

A section of a major Riverina highway that has been closed for weeks due to flooding has reopened to traffic but a number of key thoroughfares remained blocked, adding hours to some trips.
The Newell Highway is now back in action between Jerilderie and Gillenbah - with some reduced speed limits in place due to sections of road damage - but is still shut between Reas Lane and the Sturt Highway at Gillenbah.
The Sturt Highway remains closed between Collingullie and Darlington Point and the same highway is also blocked west of Hay.
From Wagga, the westbound diversion for the Sturt Highway closure between Darlington Point and Collingullie is via the Olympic Highway, Coolamon Road, Canola Way and Newell Highway to Narrandera and then the Irrigation Way, Whitton-Darlington Point Road and Kidman Way.
The eastbound diversion is in reverse.
The diversion around the closure of the Sturt between Hay and Romani Road is now via Victoria and could add an extra four hours of travel time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
All vehicles travelling west of Hay, including B-doubles over 26 metres, should use the following detour:
Westbound from Hay: Cobb Highway via Deniliquin to Echuca VIC, Echuca Mitiamo Rd to Mitiamo, Boort Mitiamo Rd, Lodden Valley Hwy via Durham Ox to Kerang, Murray Valley Hwy via Swan Hill to Piangil, Mallee Hwy to Manangatang, Robinvale Sea Lake Rd to Robinvale VIC, and Murray Valley Hwy to Euston.
Eastbound from Euston: Murray Valley Hwy to Robinvale VIC, Robinvale Sea Lake Rd to Manangatang, Malee Hwy to Piangil, Murray Valley Hwy via Swan Hill to Kerang, Lodden Valley Hwy via Durham Ox, Boort Mitiamo Rd, to Mitiamo, Echuca Mitiamo Rd to Echuca, and Cobb Hwy via Deniliquin to Hay South.
The NSW Transport Management Centre (TMC) said this route will add at least four hours to journey times, depending on the destination.
Elsewhere in the region, the Riverina Highway and Federation Way remain closed between Hopefield and Urana, and the Riverina Highway is still shut near Coreen.
The Cobb Highway is closed between Wilcannia and Booligal; the Newell Highway is closed between Forbes and Wyalong; the Mid Western Highway is closed at Back Creek, and at Erigolia, east of Rankin Springs.
The TMC has urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel in flood-affected areas.
"Motorists who need to travel are advised to take extreme care, and be prepared for conditions to change quickly," it said.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.