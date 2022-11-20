Flooded section of Riverina highway reopens but big detours still in place

The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Flooded roads update: Newell Highway reopens south of Narrandera, four-hour detour for Sturt Highway west of Hay

Andrew Pearson
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:49am, first published November 20 2022 - 1:00pm
A section of a major Riverina highway that has been closed for weeks due to flooding has reopened to traffic but a number of key thoroughfares remained blocked, adding hours to some trips.

