Those left in a small Riverina town that has already been isolated by floods have one final chance to leave.
Moulamein, on the banks of the Edward River and Billabong Creek in the south-western Riverina, was on Sunday told to prepare to evacuate within days as roads leading in and out of the community are cut ahead of predicted major flooding.
A community meeting will be held at the Moulamein Bowls Club at 11am on Monday, the Murray River Council has advised.
All access roads are closed, with the last to shut - Pretty Pine Road - now compromised by floodwater.
"There is one opportunity for the community to evacuate under escort," the State Emergency Service [SES] said.
"Pretty Pine Road is closed due to floodwaters.
"All other routes, low-lying causeways and culverts are flooded."
That opportunity will come at on Tuesday, with those seeking to leave instructed to meet at the Rural Fire Service [RFS] station on Turora Street at 1pm for the escort to safety.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to evacuate so that you can safely evacuate when instructed to do so," the SES said.
"Wherever possible, you should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make other accommodation arrangements."
The convoy will escort residents to the evacuation centre that has been established at the Deniliquin Basketball Centre on Gulpha Street.
People are advised to use their home or business emergency plan, if they have one, or have the conversation and plan for what to do and where to go if evacuation is required.
Checking fuel levels and towing equipment prior to leaving will help ensure a safer evacuation, and those leaving should wear enclosed shoes and pack warm clothes for at least three days to manage unseasonable conditions, the SES said.
Evacuation orders were delivered for a section of Deniliquin on Sunday, with residents in part of that town advised to leave by the middle of the week.
A huge community effort saw 36 tonnes of sand bagged in a marathon session at Deniliquin on Sunday morning, the NSW RFS declared as it thanked those who turned out to assist.
