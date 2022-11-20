The NSW State Emergency Service has issued an emergency warning ordering people in part of a Riverina town to evacuate by the middle of the week due to dangerous major flooding.
The SES has told people in 10 streets in Deniliquin to evacuate by 10am on Wednesday as the Edward River continues to rise in the town.
The evacuation order covers Davidson Street, Evans Street, Fitzhead Street, Gibbs Street, Herriot Street, Hodgkins Street, Jefferson Street, Jones Street, Lackington Street and Morris Street.
"You must evacuate [before 10am on Wednesday] because evacuation routes may close," the SES said.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
"It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of floodwater."
The SES said roads and bridges may be closed, and low-lying areas may be affected by dangerous floodwater.
Meanwhile, people in parts of west Deniliquin (Chippenham area) have been warned to prepare to isolate by 10.30am on Wednesday due to predictions the Edward River may exceed the major flood level of 9.60 metres.
"You should monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater. Consider the effects isolation will have on family, work, and educational commitments," the SES said.
Rainfall over the past several weeks has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the Murray and Edward rivers and their tributaries.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the Edward River at Deniliquin may exceed the major flood level of 9.40 metres early this week (November 21-22) and could reach 9.60 metres around November 24-26, with major flooding. Further rises are possible.
On Saturday evening, just over 8000 customers were left without power after a hailstorm swept through the Deniliquin area and caused significant damage to the electricity network.
The Edward River at Stevens Weir downstream may reach the major flood level of 6.60 metres towards the end of next week (November 25-27). Further rises are possible.
The Edward River at Moulamein may reach near 6.20 metres about Tuesday, with major flooding. At Moulamein, renewed rises are likely from December as upstream flows arrive.
For emergncy help in floods and storms, call the SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero immediately.
