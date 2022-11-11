Traffic disruptions are set to continue beside a major Wagga intersection after a central city bridge mysteriously collapsed.
One southbound lane and the adjacent footpath on the Edmondson Street Bridge at the Sturt Highway has been closed to traffic for several days after part of the thoroughfare caved in.
Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner acknowledged the pavement is currently "sinking on the edge [of the bridge]."
Mr Faulkner said as a result, the lane has also been shut "for the safety of the travelling public and the pedestrians."
To date, he said council does not know what caused the collapse and is yet to conduct an assessment of the damage.
Once that has been determined, he said council would look at repairing it.
But Mr Faulkner also pointed out the bridge is expected to close permanently for at least a year when works commence locally on the Inland Rail project.
"The Edmondson Street bridge is going to be raised as part of that," he said.
"When that happens, it will be shut for at least 12 if not 18 months."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
