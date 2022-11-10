Wagga teenager Kyan Armstrong may not be able to see through the lifetime of dreams he had for himself, but he will be able to keep a close eye on his loved ones forever as their guardian angel.
The fun-loving, energetic 15-year-old was laid to rest on Thursday at a service that was attended by thousands, a sentiment of the number of people whose lives he positively impacted.
From his adored parents Matthew and Alysha Armstrong to his siblings, grandparents, cousins, uncles, aunts and an endless list of friends, Kyan's sudden and tragic passing will leave a hole in the hearts of many.
Kyan was described as the kind of friend who would cheer on his mates from the sideline and the kind of brother who would keep a protective eye on his little sister.
He was a brother who his older siblings will be forever proud of, and the kind of friend and teammate who will be forever missed.
During the service held at the Wagga Lawn Cemetery chapel, Kyan's best mates spoke about how much they would miss him.
"School just isn't the same without you. Every class, I just think about all the great memories we have made," Jude Cattle said.
"On behalf of all of Kyan's mates, forever 15, fly-high Ky."
A music enthusiast himself, Kyan's service commenced Wiz Khalifa's See You Again, followed soon after with a self-made song from his little sister Kaleigha, an ode to how much she adored him.
"You were the best brother that I could have ever asked for and even though we have to say goodbye, I'll always be your proud older sister," big sister Kaila Armstrong said.
"I will keep your memory alive by talking about you to anyone who will listen.
"I wish I could turn back time to try and do something with the information that I know now and just to tell you how much I love you."
Kyan's grandfather Rod Sheedy described his grandson as his best mate and a passionate sportsman with a love of football during an emotional eulogy.
"I will miss your texts to nan whenever the Panthers lost, which wasn't that often this year.
"Our weekly fire bucket and barbecue, you stirring Nan about footy again and constantly poking the fire and all of those years with you helping me on a Saturday.
"Nan and I love you and miss you so much."
Grandfather Graham Armstrong described Kyan as a fun-loving and energetic young man who had a lifetime of dreams ahead of him, including buying the house he had been saving for which he hoped to achieve by 18.
"There is much that could be said about Kyan. His first love was his family. He loved fishing, wood and metal work, camping and his truck," Mr Armstrong said.
"We started working on his truck last year and his goal was to show it at the Yarra Glen truck show next year, it will be there.
"We spent many hours working on that truck together. He participated in the June rally this year and unfortunately, we broke down, but he just said 'we always have next year.'
"He could touch people, he could talk to 10-year-olds or 90-year-olds, it didn't matter. He would listen.
"Kyan, my grandson and friend, I love you so much, and until we meet again you will always be with me."
Kyan's North Wagga Saints teammates donned their football shirts for the service, which commenced with a convoy of vintage cars, while others wore fishing shirts in his honour.
Kyan tragically passed away at school on October 28, after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Loved ones had also asked those in attendance of the service to consider making a donation to brain research instead of bringing flowers.
A GoFundMe Page has been set up by Kyan's uncle Damian Armstrong, with half of the proceeds raised going to the Brain Foundation, specifically for research into brain aneurysms.
A quarter of the funds will also go towards Kyan's truck, his beloved Austin Loadstar, which he had been working on with the help of his grandfather and had always hoped to finish.
The remainder of the money raised will go towards helping with funeral costs.
Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/4f651439.
