The Daily Advertiser

Wagga veteran Ken May takes time on November 11 to think about the sacrifice members of his family made during the 'Great War'

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:00pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga veteran Ken May has a long family history with the 'war to end all wars'. Picture by Conor Burke

There are 11 official veterans days recognised by the Australian Government each year, but one day is particularly significant to Wagga veteran Ken May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.