North Wagga flooding continues to cause traffic chaos across Gobba Bridge

Tim Piccione
Tim Piccione
November 9 2022 - 5:30am
Gobbagombalin resident Iain Wright says anger with traffic congestion and pothole-ridden roads are at an all time high for locals. Picture by Madeline Begley

Commuters using Gobbagombalin Bridge have expressed their frustration with peak hour traffic congestion caused by the closure of flooded North Wagga roads.

