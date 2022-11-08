Commuters using Gobbagombalin Bridge have expressed their frustration with peak hour traffic congestion caused by the closure of flooded North Wagga roads.
The key and currently only northern access route into Wagga for residents living in suburbs like Gobbagombalin, Estella, Boorooma, Oura and Junee has seen chaotic traffic in the last week.
Afternoon and early evening jams have backed up cars leaving Wagga on Kincaid Street all the way to Fitzmaurice Street and on the Sturt Highway to Wagga Base Hospital.
Gobbagombalin resident Iain Wright said the recent traffic was "absolutely insane".
The usual five-minute commute to Mr Wright's teaching job in Central Wagga has taken upwards of 45 minutes in the morning and an hour in the afternoon since recent flooding.
"My husband starts work at at 9.30am at a retail store and he has to leave at 8.10am to make sure that he gets there," Mr Wright said.
On Tuesday morning, Mr Wright was forced to pull his car over and out of the way of Old Narrandera Road's slow moving traffic approaching the Olympic Highway.
"It sounded like my engine was going to explode," he said.
"I thought, I'm not going to be the person who blocks off traffic at 10 to eight on the one lane that gets half the bloody town into Wagga."
With the roads jammed up, it took over two hours for the NRMA to reach Mr Wright's vehicle, who was forced to take the day off work.
The almost brand new car's damage had been caused by the material used to patch up infamous pothole hot spots like Old Narrandera Road and Pine Gully Road.
"It had gotten in underneath my tires and was essentially grinding the brake, the wheel and the axle all together," he said.
"It was the first thing the NRMA guy checked for, it's happened that much to him."
Mr Wright said frustration was at an all time high for local residents who now face more acute and unpredictable congestion on top of pothole-ridden roads.
Access to the Gobbagombalin Bridge roundabout has been cut off from Travers Street temporarily to help ease congestion but Mr Wright said the short term solution was just "diverting the problem".
There are also several concerns about emergency access through the single lane bridge after a two-car collision on the Olympic Highway's Old Narrandera Road exit just before 3pm on Tuesday.
Department of Education transport officer Tj McDonell is another one of the many people facing the recent standstill traffic.
"There are times that nothing seems to be moving at all," Mrs McDonell said.
It took the Ashmont resident an hour and 45 minutes to make the trip from Junee to Central Wagga last Thursday morning instead of the usual half hour.
"I go to Junee daily to pick up a disabled child and bring him into school," she said.
On Tuesday, that run took over an hour and meant Mrs McDonell couldn't make it to two more schoolchildren usually on her driving route.
Mrs McDonell said the experience of not moving in traffic coming over the bridge and ultimately being late for school can be a troubling one for the child in her care.
The local commuter's message to governments was clear.
"Please duplicate the bridge," she said.
Mrs McDonell is not alone in her plea to duplicate the state government-managed Gobbagombalin bridge with a recent online petition formed and shared to several Facebook community groups.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr said last week he had spoken to Transport for NSW about the ongoing issue of traffic across the "vital" access route and its exacerbation during flooding events.
"This is really highlighting that this is becoming an issue that needs to be addressed pretty soon," Dr McGirr said.
"The transport plan has targeted that we need to be looking at duplicating it."
