The Daily Advertiser

Man dies after crash on Burley Griffin Way near Temora

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An off duty police officer attempted to revive a 36-year-old at the scene of a crash on Burley Griffin Way, Temora, but the man died at the scene. File picture

A man has died after his vehicle collided with a tree north of Wagga on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.