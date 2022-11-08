A man has died after his vehicle collided with a tree north of Wagga on Tuesday night.
Just after 8.30pm, Tuesday, emergency services were called to Burley Griffin Way at Temora - approximately 85km north of Wagga - following reports a vehicle had left the roadway and hit a tree.
An off-duty police officer - who had been travelling along the same road shortly after - stopped and went to the man's assistance before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.
Despite efforts to revive the man, he died at the scene.
While he is yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be a 36-year-old man.
Officers from Riverina Police District attended the scene and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Both directions on Burley Griffin Way were temporarily closed near Bakers Road with motorists told to use Goldfields Way, Olympic Hwy to travel between Temora and Wallendbeen via Junee.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to come forward and contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
