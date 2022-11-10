The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council calls for city to become eligible for Infrastructure Betterment Fund to flood proof local roads

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 10 2022 - 6:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Wagga City Council Director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner says council is considering ways to better equip local roads for flooding. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga roads damaged by prolonged rain and flooding are estimated to cost "millions" to fix, council's director of infrastructure says.

