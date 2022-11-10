THE NRL's newest franchise is Wagga-bound.
The Dolphins will play Canberra Raiders in their annual Wagga home game on Saturday, April 29, at Equex Centre.
It means legendary rugby league coach Wayne Bennett will head to Wagga for the first time as Riverina rugby league fans get the opportunity to check out the Dolphins up close and personal in the early days of their NRL existence.
Bennett is no stranger to the Riverina, having coached South Sydney in trial games in Albury and Griffith during his time at the Rabbitohs.
The Dolphins squad features the likes of Anthony Milford, Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, while Leeton's Mark Nicholls also joined the club from Souths.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The game has again been separated from Wagga Gold Cup weekend as Murrumbidgee Turf Club prepares to celebrate the 150-year anniversary of the feature race.
The NRL game will take place the week before, making it a bumper two weeks for the city's economy.
It will be the second time the Raiders and Dolphins are set to meet, after also being slotted in for a round two fixture in Brisbane.
The Raiders will come into the clash on the back of the round eight bye.
The game is set for a 3pm start.
The Dolphins' arrival in Wagga continues some great variety for rugby league fans after the Raiders played Melbourne (2022), Newcastle (2021) and Penrith (2019) in recent years.
Next year's game will be the fourth game held in the city under the Raiders' partnership with Wagga City Council.
