The Daily Advertiser

Council report finds Wagga has worst road infrastructure backlog amid worsening road crisis

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 21 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga councillor Dan Hayes called for the report into roads across the city which will be considered at tomorrow night's meeting.

A comprehensive report into the state of Wagga council's road network has revealed the city has the worst infrastructure backlog compared to similar areas across the state and additional funding must be found to complete repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.