The Daily Advertiser

An eerie calm descends on western Riverina village of Maude as inland sea rises towards impending flood peak

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in the western Riverina can expect to be cut off from the world for weeks after floodwaters isolated their rural community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.