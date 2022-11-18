There is some good news for Wagga people hoping to hit the highways this weekend with a major section of road now back open after it was closed due to flooding.
The Hay Races are just around the corner and access to the town from Wagga just got a bit easier with the Sturt Highway to the town's east now back open through to Darlington Point.
However a reduced speed limit of 60 km/h is in place from near Carrathool to Darlington Point.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Sturt remains closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie with detours in place and its recommended motorists plan ahead.
Race-goers heading into town from Hay's west are also being forced to take lengthy detours with the Sturt Highway still closed to all vehicles.
A number of other major routes across the region have now been closed for weeks with the Murrumbidgee River and creeks across the region experiencing constant flooding.
Motorists travelling north and south through the Riverina will need to take alternate routes with large sections of the Newell Highway still closed.
In the north, the Newell remains shut between Forbes and Wyalong, while to the south, the Newell Highway is also closed between Jerilderie and Gillenbah.
Meanwhile, the Kidman Way is closed at Wallanthery and the Riverina Highway is closed at Coreen, north of Corowa.
The Riverina Highway and Federation Way are also closed between Hopefield and Urana.
It comes as a major Murrumbidgee River flood peak moves west of Hay towards the village of Maude in the region's far west.
By mid-Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology said the Murrumbidgee River at Hay Town had fallen to 9.09 metres with major flooding, as the town experienced its worst flood in over 60 years.
The Murrumbidgee at Hay is likely to remain above the major flood level of 8.00 metres into the weekend.
Downstream at Balranald Weir, the bureau is forecasting river could reach the major flood level of 7.10 metres by early December.
To find the latest on state road closures and detours, head to the RMS Live Traffic website: www.livetraffic.com
For local road closures head to the Wagga City Council website, or that of your local council.
To find out the latest river heights go to: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/southwest.shtml
For the latest NSW weather warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
Anyone who requires assistance from the State Emergency Services can call 132 500.
For life-threatening emergencies, call 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.