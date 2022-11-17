The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council to vote on increasing food truck permits for mobile food vendors

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
November 18 2022 - 5:00am
The Good Grind coffee van was one of the first food trucks in Wagga to secure a permit. Picture supplied

Wagga councillors are hoping to increase the diversity of the city's food trucks by opening up extra permits, despite concerns there are limited locations for van operators to set up.

