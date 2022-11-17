Wagga's Samoan and Polynesian community are struggling to contain their excitement about making it through to the Rugby League World Cup grand final on Sunday.
The Samoan team last week beat England, the host team, in the semi-final 27-26, after losing to them 60-6 earlier in the competition.
Wagga's Taye Kolose said coming watching his home team come back from the significant loss was "emotional".
He and colleague at Ross C Barber Shop Jason Lagaali watched the game at 3am at a hotel they were staying at.
When they won, Mr Kolose they were so excited they couldn't contain themselves.
"We were just jumping and screaming, crying," he said.
"It just meant so much for us, like a nation and as Polynesian people, it meant more than a game to us."
The Samoan pride was on display in Wagga last Saturday, when Centennial Tuvale organised those in Wagga's Polynesian community to parade down the main street to celebrate Samoa's semi-final placement.
He said it was one of many around the world.
"I thought since we've got a community both Samoan and Tongan, we should start our own and let [the team] know they've got support from Wagga Wagga, all the way out here," he said.
"The turnout was massive, in the sense that it was heartwarming and very emotional. We've got such a diverse community, it's so good that we're able to showcase to the world that Wagga has this community."
After the huge loss to England in their first day of the World Cup, Samoa went on to defeat Greece, France, and neighbouring Tonga before their victorious second match-up with England.
Samoa is the first Pacific Island nation to make the Rugby League World Cup finals.
"This is already history making for us," Mr Kolose said.
"We're not only representing Samoa, we're representing the whole of the Pacific nations."
Wagga Polynesian community will again parade down Baylis Street on Saturday, beginning at the Equex Centre at 4pm.
"It's definitely going to be a family friendly event, there'll be music, there'll be flags waving around like crazy," Mr Tuvale said.
"And other nations that are willing to support, bring your flags down and we can go hard and celebrate."
People participating the in parade will meet at the Equex Centre at 3pm.
The world cup final between Australia and Samoa begins at 3am, Sunday, November 20.
