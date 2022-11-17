Chaotic creativity is set to erupt in Wagga venues as fire dancers, drag queens, comedians and singers come together for an "excitingly electric" festival.
Various pubs, cafes and nightclubs across the city will transform into thriving hubs of performing arts on Friday and Saturday night for the inaugural Wagga Fringe.
Among the incredibly diverse list of performers is Rachel Dryden, producer of Belonging to the Flame, whose fire dances will be bringing some heat to Tilly's.
Having travelled from Newcastle, she is filled with "nervous excitement" about the prospect of showing the Riverina something thrilling and unique.
"I'm really grateful to be bringing fire to Wagga - it's such a privilege," Ms Dryden said.
"Most people who see the fire dancing are completely blown away and mesmerised. They're usually not even sure what's going on."
In other news
Other performances taking place in the Wagga Fringe include stand-up comedy, live music, theatre acts and even cabaret.
Wagga local Saascha McMillan said the performance of her group Cabaret Schmabaret, also at Tilly's, will include dancers on the bar, hula hooping, circus acts and drag artists.
"It's chaotic, it's loud, it's in your face, it's a bit naughty, a bit cheeky, full of glitter and bright lights," Ms McMillan said.
She said the "hectic show" and the entire festival will bring something entirely unique to Wagga's arts scene.
"You usually get to see stuff like this once or twice a year and now you get to see four or five of them all packed into one weekend," Ms McMillan said.
Wagga Fringe organiser Phil Aughey said bookings are going "fabulously well".
"There's a wonderful variety of well-renowned acts coming and Wagga is blessed to have so much talent in the town over one weekend - it will be absolutely excitingly electric," Mr Aughey said.
The festival will run from November 17-20, with performances at Tilly's, Romano's, the Manhattan and the Curious Rabbit.
Tickets are available online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.