A short section of the Olympic Highway has closed after an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Police and paramedics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on the highway at Moorong, near the intersection of Red Hill Road, late in the afternoon.
Traffic was banked up in both directions after the incident, which is believed to have occurred around 4.35pm.
Paramedics at the scene were treating a patient, believed to be aged in their 40s.
Members of the public assisted in directing traffic at the scene, with most northbound vehicles turned around to travel back along the Olympic Highway to make their way back to Wagga via an alternate route.
The highway was closed between Red Hill Road and the Sturt Highway after the collision, with diversions in place as emergency services and the crash investigation unit attended the site.
The Transport Management Centre urged motorists are to avoid the area and use an alternative route, allowing for extra travel time.
Earlier in the day, a man was transported to Wagga Base Hospital after sustaining minor injuries in a separate crash on the Olympic Highway between Wagga and The Rock.
The latest traffic information can be found at livetraffic.com or on the Live Traffic app.
