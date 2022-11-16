Hay might be home to just 2500 people but its residents have rallied to fill 6000 sandbags as they work to protect properties from a swollen Murrumbidgee River.
By mid-Wednesday, the river height in the western Riverina town was steady at 9.11 metres but the Bureau of Meteorology warned a peak of 9.2 metres was still possible.
The river height has exceeded the September 1974 flood level of 9.02 metres, with major flooding.
"We're still continuing to see river rises along the Murrumbidgee River at Hay," SES southern zone incident controller Shane Hargrave said.
"So the situation is still quite similar to what we have had for the last little while.
"The river levels are quite steady around Hay and we expect that to continue."
Hay mayor Carol Oataway praised the council workers, emergency services and members of the community for their efforts to monitor the levees and keep the floodwaters out.
Cr Oataway said in recent days residents have also come together to volunteer their time helping the SES fill 6000 sandbags, which are being distributed around Hay and also to the communities of Booligal in the north and Maude to the west.
"They have done a fantastic job in getting those filled," she said. "It's been a huge community effort."
On Tuesday afternoon, residents in the village of Maude were warned to shelter as floodwaters from the nearby Murrumbidgee cut the village off.
While power and phones were down on Tuesday, the mayor said these were back online by Wednesday.
"The people of Maude are now completely cut off with no access roads in or out of Maude," Cr Oataway said.
Despite their predicament, the mayor said residents were safe and holding up rather well. "We have been in touch with people out there and they are quite self-sufficient," she said.
On Wednesday, Mr Hargrave said the flood situation was "much the same".
"We tasked our high clearance vehicle to go out to [the village of] Maude on Wednesday to touch base with the community and ensure they are protected," he said.
While the flood peak is yet to arrive, Mr Hargrave said the SES did not have any major concerns the situation would worsen.
"The community is very resilient and well-prepared," he said.
Mr Hargrave said at this stage there is also no concern houses in the village will go under.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and look at the low lying areas," he said.
Meanwhile in Wagga, the Murrumbidgee River peaked overnight Tuesday at 8.06 metres and had fallen to 7.87 metres by 4pm Wednesday with minor flooding still occurring.
It came as the SES issued a flood watch for the communities of Culcairn, Walbundrie and Rand and also for low-lying areas along the Billabong Creek.
The Olympic Highway was closed earlier this week due to flooding at Culcairn but has since re-opened.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
