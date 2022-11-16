The Daily Advertiser

Riverina communities band together to save Riverina towns as worst flood in over 60 years inundates shire

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hay might be home to just 2500 people but its residents have rallied to fill 6000 sandbags as they work to protect properties from a swollen Murrumbidgee River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.