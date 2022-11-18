After losing almost everything in the 2012 floods, North Wagga artist Rachelle Mascini was inspired to learn more about the Murrumbidgee River.
Her exhibition 'Confluence', which is now on display at the Wagga Art Gallery, is the culmination of that - tracking the river from its origin at Long Plain in the Snowy Mountains to where it joins the Lachlan River and flows into the Murray.
"I ended up not doing much artwork [after the floods] because my kiln went under and all of my things," Ms Mascini said.
"But as time went on, I really needed to do some art because that's what I normally do. The Murrumbidgee was the one thing that I felt really passionate about."
Ms Mascini was part of this year's regional artist development program, a residency supporting Riverina artists.
Wagga Art Gallery officer for exhibitions and programs Mary Egan said the community also benefits from exhibitions like Ms Mascini's.
"The themes of the Murrumbidgee are obviously really relevant to a lot of people around here, as well as the idea of the flood and how they impacted Rachelle," she said.
"When you're able to support artists to have exhibitions like this, I think the community gets a lot out of it."
During the floods, Ms Mascini's house flooded, as well as her art studio, shifting her focus to full-time work as she recovered.
She said she's been working on this exhibition for the past three years, after she decided she needed to pursue her passion again.
"It had a huge impact on my professional practice ... and I ended up just working full-time," she said.
"The last 12 months, every weekend has been basically doing what is here now."
Normally a sculptor, Ms Mascini decided to "change direction" and paint aerial views of the river on both canvas and ceramics.
She said she hoped it would give people perspective on the impact of development on river systems.
"When you look at areas of the river that haven't been farmed and influenced by colonisation, and then look at the contrast between where it has been, it's just absolutely amazing," Ms Mascini said. "But the river itself, you can't hold it back."
Ms Egan said the gallery has begun the search for the next regional artist development exhibitors.
"We have three opportunities next year for local artists and curators to come together," she said.
Ms Mascini's exhibition 'Confluence' is on display in the E3 art space until Sunday, November 20.
Her artist talk will take place today at 11am in the same art space.
