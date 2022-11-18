Staff at Wagga's new Peter Alexander store were met with a line of eager shoppers when doors officially opened on Friday morning.
The popular pyjama, loungewear and gift store is the newest addition to the Wagga Marketplace.
New store manager Chloe Wiercinski and assistant manager Kasey Rumble welcomed the busy morning wave in their favourite pyjamas, with prizes given to the first 20 customers to find a hidden golden penny dog.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga Marketplace community marketing manager LaNiece Dillon said the centre was thrilled to welcome Peter Alexander to its array of existing retailers.
"The interest and engagement through our social platforms have been very strong in anticipation of this new store opening and proves that this retailer is a welcome treat for our area residents," she said.
"The pre-Christmas timing is ideal for our customers who are searching for the best quality gifts for their money this season."
The store is located at Shop 19, between Strandbags and the Telstra shop.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
