A look through the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

A song about Wagga called Back in My Hometown by Darren Coggan has reached number one on the national country music charts.
An application to open a brothel at 4 Saxon Street, Ashmont is being considered by Wagga City Council. Meanwhile, a second application is also expected to be made in Wagga's eastern industrial area.
Henschke Primary School Year 3 student Benjamin Lovett-Barnewall scored an amazing 100 per cent in the Australian Schools English Competition.
Wagga ambulance officer Peter Jackson is celebrating 25 years in the New South Wales Ambulance Service.
Robert Cook, Kylie Hockey, Jessica Crawford, Penny Salway and Nicole Eyles were among the members of the 1st Kooringal Scout group who buried a time capsule outside the Scout Hall.
Aussie bands The Angels and The Screaming Jets rocked at the Broadway in an event known as The Barbed Wire Ball.
Pedestrian activated traffic lights are being installed in Forsyth Street outside the Marketplace steps and Kmart.
Mayor John Harding said that a planned 10-year $10 million sewer replacement program has been completed by Wagga City Council in less than four years, for less than $6 million.
Former test cricketer and Wagga boy Geoff Lawson was special guest speaker at a FrieghtCorp's dinner held at Charles Sturt University.
Secretary of the Wagga Associated Agents, Mr L Cox said that two million sheep had been sold this year through Wagga saleyards, a record not previously achieved by any saleyards in Australia outside of Newmarket or Homebush.
The David Jones building in Wagga was sold to Melbourne-based electrical and furniture retailers, Maples Pty Ltd.
The Rector of St John's Church of England, Archdeacon KA Osborne commended the idea of people giving money to national medical research funds in lieu of buying wreaths for funerals.
The Bishop of Wagga, Dr FP Carroll officially opened and blessed the Charles Holdsworth youth activities centre at San Isadore.
More than 100 guests attended a floral art display to aid Calvary Hospital at the home of Mrs TG Flynn of Flowerdale.
Mayor Alderman Dick Gorman hosted a reception for Mr Tom Uren, Labor Shadow Minister for Urban Affairs.
John Cox, Julie Patey, Anne Kennedy, and Michael Jolly were among 500 people attending the Trinity Senior High School Graduation Ball at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
