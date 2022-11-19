The Daily Advertiser

A look through the pages of Wagga Wagga's past

November 19 2022 - 2:21pm
Wagga Wagga's new district hospital, in Edward Street, pictured as it was nearing completion before opening in 1910. Picture supplied by Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society (CSURA RW5_378)

25 Years Ago

A song about Wagga called Back in My Hometown by Darren Coggan has reached number one on the national country music charts.

