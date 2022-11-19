A Riverina B&S ball may be a thing of the past with undesirable insurance rules putting patrons off attending.
This year's The Rock B&S, which was due to be held on November 26, has been cancelled and tickets refunded.
Event organiser Kelly Forrest said there were a number of factors that played a role in the "heartbreaking" decision to cancel the event.
"We just decided that it wasn't going to be a profitable event, we weren't even sure if we were going to get enough tickets sold to cover the cost of the event and the weather hasn't been on our side either," Mrs Forrest said.
"We have the B&S Ball at the showground and it is very wet out there so I think we just had too many factors against us."
Insurance issues for B&S balls have been common in 2022, with Ariah Park and Cootamundra also having to cancel events due to not being able to secure coverage.
Mrs Forrest said they were able to get insurance but had to abide by a number of rules including that attendees not bring their vehicles or alcohol.
"We followed the guidelines of what insurance companies wanted and we were the only ones who were trying it and patrons weren't supporting it," she said.
"Our ticket sales were very poor and if we can't get the patrons and the insurance we used to get then there isn't going to be another B&S at The Rock."
Mrs Forrest said if they are able to secure insurance which allows them to operate the balls as they were in previous years then they will try again for 2023.
"If we can't get the old insurance from previous years we won't try again, that will be the end of The Rock B&S Ball because it just won't be worth it. There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into getting it off the ground," she said.
"It's a shame it's not going ahead. It's broken our hearts because it brings so much into the town, it brings so much money into the town and the community won't get that this year."
The first B&S at The Rock was held in 2017 to great success, with three balls having been held up until this year.
The past two balls were cancelled due to COVID-19.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
