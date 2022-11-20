Temora's Liam Martin has etched his name in Australian rugby league history as part of the Kangaroos side to win the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
The Kangaroos started their World Cup campaign back in October with a 42-8 win over Fiji, and finished just as strongly with their 30-10 win over Samoa in the early hours of Sunday.
Martin played in all of the Kangaroos finals games and finished his World Cup campaign with a line break try in the final.
Temora Dragons secretary, and Martin's junior coach, Mark Hughes was up watching the 3am game and said it was fantastic to see.
"It's just outstanding to be able to think that now we are watching someone on the other side of the world that comes from little old Temora at Old Trafford and scoring a try just highlights things even more," Hughes said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Coaching Martin throughout his junior years, Hughes said he is proud to know Martin and has had a "little bit" to do with him going through the rugby league pathways.
Having a local ascend to the highest level is rewarding not only for Martin himself but for the community he comes from, with children from the region seeing they too could go all the way.
"Every sport is doing their best to market themselves and to have a local bloke, when he comes he goes to the footy, to the junior rugby league day at home, and the kids just flock to him, and I think that's just the best advertising you can have for your code," Hughes said.
Always humble, Hughes said Martin has never had a big head about his success and his positive attitude is welcomed by all.
"He doesn't forget where he's come from, he never will, that's just part of his makeup and his family," he said.
Martin finished the World Cup with three tries, a man-of-the- match medal for his semi-final appearance, and a World Cup winners medal. Kangaroos captain James Tedesco was named player of the final for his two-try performance.
This is Kangaroos third consecutive World Cup title, and 12th overall. Also celebrating their third consecutive World Cup title was the national women's side, the Jillaroos after they smashed New Zealand 54-4.
The World Cup was due to be held in 2021 but was delayed by 12-months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.