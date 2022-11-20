The Daily Advertiser

Liam Martins scores in World Cup final win

Liam Martin scores a try against Samoa in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup final in England. Picture: National Rugby League

Temora's Liam Martin has etched his name in Australian rugby league history as part of the Kangaroos side to win the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

