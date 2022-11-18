Collingullie-Glenfield Park's hopes of trying to go one step better in 2023 have been boosted with four rising stars deciding to recommit to the Demons.
James Pope, Ed Perryman, Harry Radley and Sam Stening all attracted interest from the Ovens & Murray League however have decided to stick around for at least another season at Crossroads Oval.
Pope, Perryman and Stening were all named in the Riverina League Team of the Year with Stening also winning the Stewart Fraser Medal after a spectacular year in front of goal.
Radley also enjoyed a terrific breakout season for the Demons and was Collingullie's best in the grand final defeat.
The young defender was looking forward to sticking around with the Demons looking to keep the majority of their squad together for next season.
"We obviously had a good season in 2022 but didn't quite get there," Radley said.
"I'm looking forward to next year and we've got most of the group staying around."
Despite offers to join the O&M and Farrer League, Radley said that there was a few reasons why he decided to recommit at the Demons.
"Just with the group we've got," he said.
"Then with Kane Flack coming on board and I'm also really close mates with Popey and Crakas (Tom Crakanthorp).
"We've just got a really good group there and hopefully we can go a bit better next year."
Pope was also excited to remain at the Demons with him enjoying a fantastic season down back establishing himself as a key defender.
"Yeah I can't wait I'm really excited for it," Pope said.
"I've been wanting to stick around the whole time, so it will be good.
"There was a few clubs around, but deep down I knew that I was going to be staying at Gullie.
"So it was a relatively easy decision for me to make in the end."
After finishing fifth on the ladder following the 2021 Riverina League season, the Demons rocketed up the ladder this year taking the minor premiership.
Although disappointed to go down in the grand final to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Pope believes the experience was extremely beneficial for the young side.
"It was a really strong year and we are just looking to build on that," he said.
"I think if we look back on what happened this year this time next year, it would be a good thing for us in terms of development.
"We are definitely better for the run last year and we are a really young group.
"If we can build on that form this year and mixed with that experience of going to a grand final I think that will hold us in good stead."
