Sam Stening, Harry Radley, Ed Perryman and James Pope have turned down offers from the Ovens & Murray League to remain at Collingullie-Glenfield Park next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 3:00pm
Sam Stening, Harry Radley, Ed Perryman and James Pope will all remain at the Demons next season.

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's hopes of trying to go one step better in 2023 have been boosted with four rising stars deciding to recommit to the Demons.

