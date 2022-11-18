The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal Colts trio Sam Gainsford, Hamish Starr and Darcy Irvine to play in Cricket Albury-Wodonga this weekend

By Steve Tervet
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
Sam Gainsford, Darcy Irvine and Hamish Starr are heading to Cricket Albury-Wodonga on loan this weekend ahead of playing for Riverina at the NSW Country Championships in Orange. Pictures by Madeline Begley and Les Smith

Three of the best players from Cricket Wagga Wagga will take to the field in Cricket Albury-Wodonga this weekend.

