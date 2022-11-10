WAGGA rugby league fans will get one of the first opportunities to check out the NRL's newest franchise in action next year.
The NRL fixture was released on Wednesday, paving the way for the announcement that Canberra Raiders will host The Dolphins in Wagga on April 29 next year.
The Brisbane-based Dolphins, coached by the legendary Wayne Bennett, will enter the NRL competition this year amid much conjecture about how competitive the new club will be.
Wagga rugby league fans will get a first-hand look at The Dolphins when they arrive in the city for the round nine NRL fixture, set for 3pm at Equex Centre on Saturday, April 29.
Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner expects the Wagga game to again prove a winner.
"We're once again really looking forward to coming out to Wagga Wagga and playing one of our home matches regionally in 2023," Furner said.
"The players and coach Ricky Stuart really enjoy getting out to regional areas and the Wagga Wagga match has become one of our favourite fixtures.
"Fans coming along to the match will also have the opportunity to see the NRL's newest team in action in the Dolphins and we're hoping to see plenty of support for the Raiders when we head out in round nine."
It will be the fourth edition of the Raiders' home game in Wagga after they have previously hosted Melbourne (2022), Newcastle (2021) and Penrith (2019).
MORE SPORT NEWS
It will be the second time the Raiders take on The Dolphins with the two teams set to clash in round two in Brisbane.
Canberra will come into the Wagga game on the back of the round eight bye.
Wagga Rugby League chairman Warren Barclay believes The Dolphins will prove a great attraction alongside the ever-popular Raiders.
"It will be interesting to see how they mark up against the Raiders. We're keen to host a game of this standard and look forward to it next year," Barclay said.
"There's no doubt there will be a lot of people who hop on board with the Dolphins being a new franchise and I hope even for the inquisitive supporters out there who love the game, just the chance to see a totally different team altogether will be something new and unique.
"The Dolphins will be a formidable team. Although the Raiders have got the runs on the board in regards to longevity, you just don't know what could swing out of the box. There's a lot of competitive, international footballers that are playing with them. The calibre's there, it's just a matter of a short time to click together, especially after the World Cup. Who knows, but I think they could be quite formidable."
The NRL game has again been kept separate from the Wagga Gold Cup as Murrumbidgee Turf Club prepare to host the 150 anniversary of the feature race next year.
The game next year however will be held the weekend before the Gold Cup, making it a big seven days in Wagga in what will again prove an economical boon for the city.
"Seeing the date locked in for the round nine clash next April is exciting news for Wagga Wagga and for regional sporting fans who take every opportunity to support big sporting events in our city," Wagga City Council strategic asset planner, parks and recreation, Ben Creighton said.
"We have one of the premier regional venues in the state and we're looking forward to welcoming a capacity crowd at McDonalds Park (Equex Centre) to see the Raiders take on the Dolphins, who'll be travelling down from Queensland for the clash.
"But it's not just the footy fans who will benefit from having the game here. These events deliver major flow-on effects for local businesses who can capitalise on the visitors to our city and region."
Tickets for the game go on sale early next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.