WAGGA Sloggers coach Shaun Perry is confident in his team's batting ability ahead of a delayed start to the Regional Bash on Sunday.
After the opening round was washed out last month, the remaining four games of the southern NSW-ACT division are scheduled to be played in Griffith on Sunday.
While the weather forecast appears bleak, the Sloggers have assembled a strong squad should their fixtures against Border Bullets and South West Steamers go ahead.
Ethan Bartlett, Jono Nicoll, Ethan Perry and Jake Scott all go out of the squad that was named for the opening fixture against ACT Aces, but Alex Tucker and Zach Starr have been brought in.
Perry is happy with the 12 they have picked, particularly when it comes to the team's batting.
"It's a good side. I think it's probably the best side we've had for a while, even though we don't have Ethan Bartlett or Jono Nicoll," Perry said.
"We can bat down to probably 10. You can bat whoever you want. It's a really good batting side. We'll be able to bat right down."
Wagga have not yet started their first grade season due to the unseasonal wet weather.
It shapes as somewhat of a disadvantage, with Griffith getting through three rounds already, while Albury only got underway last weekend.
Perry expects his squad will be ready to go.
"They've all been batting in the nets," he said.
"It should be good. If we get on, I'm looking forward to it. Everyone's looking forward to it because they haven't had a hit obviously."
The four teams all sit on one point heading into Sunday's rounds.
There has been a number of changes to the format for this year, most notably with ACT Aces being restricted to an under 21 team this year, with just two over-aged players allowed.
The Griffith-based Murrumbidgee Rangers are now known as the South West Steamers and now consist of players from the Finley, Deniliquin and Barooga areas, which previously fell under the Border Bullets' region.
There are also no longer marquee players allowed.
Wagga Sloggers: Josh Staines, Alex Tucker, Josh Thompson (c), Sam Gainsford, Jack Harper, Brad McMillan, Hamish Starr, Ben Snell, Shaun Smith, Sam Perry, Darcy Irvine, Zach Starr. Coach: Shaun Perry
