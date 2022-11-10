LEGENDARY horsewoman Gai Waterhouse and training partner Adrian Bott are confident of securing their second Snake Gully Cup on Friday.
The Waterhouse-Bott stable claimed the iconic feature race for the first time in 2020 with Regal Stage and will have the $5.00 early favourite for this year's event in Mensa Missile.
The six-year-old Smart Missile gelding was a midweek winner at Rosehill three starts back and finished fourth behind Oscar Zulu in the $200,000 Goulburn Cup (1400m) last time out.
After taking out the race two years ago, the Waterhouse-Bott stable confirmed the $100,000 XXXX Gold Snake Gully Cup (1400m) had again been on their radar, it was just a matter of finding the right horse.
"Definitely. It was Regal Stage two years ago. He had a torrid run in the Big Dance most recently," Waterhouse-Bott's racing manager Emma Reeves said.
"He was our country cups champion so we're often looking for other horses similar to him, maybe they're somewhere between midweek and Saturday class and they can just use these country cups, not only do the owners have an unbelievable day at these meetings, they absolutely adore it, but the prizemoney is fantastic."
The stable settled on Mensa Missile, who has finished no further back than fifth in four runs this preparation.
"He's been racing very consistently this preparation," Reeves said.
"He's always been quite a consistent horse so we stepped him right up in class time in the Goulburn Cup and thought he acquitted himself very credibly against some stakes class horses so we think that the Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai is going to be the perfect opportunity for him to earn some really good prizemoney.
"He's going from the city midweeks here so we think he'll be really competitive there."
The Snake Gully Cup is one of 25 country cups in NSW that have been selected as qualifiers for the $2 million Big Dance on the first Tuesday in November at Randwick.
The first two horses across the line on Friday will qualify for the race, as well as the $500,000 Little Dance.
Reeves explained the qualification was a significant factor behind their decision to head to Gundagai.
"Definitely. Yes, we have a list of all the Big Dance qualifiers from last year and we're just trying to pick out the right horses that we think might be progressive enough to go that way this time next year," she said.
Winona Costin takes the ride on Mensa Missile. She has ridden him once before, back in the 2020 Albury Guineas when they finished sixth behind Demanding Mo.
She is no stranger to Snake Gully Cup success either, having combined with the Waterhouse-Bott stable on Regal Stage in 2020.
The Sydney visitor is set to start from barrier five and the stable expect him to give a big sight from up on the speed.
"Yes, he's versatile in that something goes hell for leather, he doesn't have to take them on and lead at all costs but we do expect him to be up there on the pace, making his own luck," she said.
"Winona rides our horses so perfectly so she'll know exactly what to do."
