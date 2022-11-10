Basketball Wagga have enjoyed their first taste of their new PCYC home, with junior academy training starting on the facility on Wednesday.
The association announced last week they would move into the new centre as an anchor tenant.
President Scott Gray said it was a great first session at the courts, and that he's heard nothing but positive feedback from the playing group.
The association were let into the centre ahead of its official opening later this month to "see how things work".
"The whole facility wasn't necessarily open, but we could get into the court space and utilise the four courts, which was absolutely amazing. It was a big hit with everyone, the parents, and the kids," Gray said.
The four courts, in a rectangle formation, are particularly exciting for use in academy training, with the layout making it easier for head coaches to watch and assist participants.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"It works quite well, particularly for the academy because we run a big group and it can be anywhere between 80 and 100 kids all using four courts," Gray said.
"We've got Zac (Maloney) as the head coach, he can sort of be in the middle between the four courts quite well, so it's actually a perfect scenario for those kind of programs rather than having to to stretch yourself over four courts wide."
Gray said the courts were a mix of the Equex Centre and Bolton Park courts the association has been using, and of a very high quality.
The PCYC centre has less seating than Equex Centre but Gray said it isn't a concern for the association. For the remainder of 2022 the focus will be on using the new facility for academy development and representative programs.
Drop down curtains allowing courts to be cordoned off is also a welcomed addition, allowing the space to be divided for different games and training sessions as needed.
"At the moment it's just open space, but we have draw down curtains that will actually cut them off into four sections so the balls don't bounce off into other courts and stuff, so there's plenty of space there, it's just great," Gray said.
With plenty of natural light, there'll be some adjustments for players as they get used to changing lighting conditions. A small adjustment though to play in what Gray called a beautiful space.
The PCYC centre will officially open on November 25, the same date as the CLB 3X3 basketball tournament.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.