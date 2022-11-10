The Daily Advertiser

Basketball Wagga begins training in new home courts at PCYC Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 10 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basketball Wagga held academy training at the new PCYC facility for the first time on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Basketball Wagga have enjoyed their first taste of their new PCYC home, with junior academy training starting on the facility on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.