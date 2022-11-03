The Daily Advertiser

Wagga traffic chaos as flooding Murrumbidgee river shuts key roads across the city

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 3 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 6:20pm
Cars banked up on the Olympic Highway near Estella due to the floods, looking south towards the Gobba bridge from the Boorooma Street overpass. Picture courtesy Les Smith

Commuters trying to cross the Gobbagombalin Bridge into Wagga faced queues at times more than 10 kilometres long as it became the only way into the city from the north yesterday.

