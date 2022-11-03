Commuters trying to cross the Gobbagombalin Bridge into Wagga faced queues at times more than 10 kilometres long as it became the only way into the city from the north yesterday.
The closure of Hampden and Eunony bridges created a chaotic bottleneck over the Gobba, which on an average day last year saw more than 17,000 vehicle movements, according to Transport for NSW.
Drivers yesterday reported crossing times of more than an hour as they crawled along the Olympic Highway, with vehicles virtually parked for kilometres as they attempted to make it through the Coolamon Road roundabout, merge from the Boorooma Street off-ramp or turn in from Old Narrandera Road.
Kooringal Road is closed between the Sturt Highway and Copland Street, adding further pressure to drivers trying to navigate the city.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout urged people to stay calm and think of others while on the road, particularly those evacuating.
"People just need to be aware and understanding of each other and the situations others are in," Cr Tout said.
"It's already an emotional thing to do, so don't go there and make more congestion than is needed."
The Sturt Highway is also at risk of closing along Hammond Avenue, Cr Tout said, and is being monitored by council staff.
"The moment we think it's unsafe, council will make the call and close the highway," he said.
Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche said the situation highlighted the need for better access across town.
"The flooding has highlighted the need for the duplication of the Gobba Bridge as all surrounding traffic is going to use it," Mr Roche said.
"There is no other bypass. Yes, it is devastating what is happening to people in the flooded areas, but we need to seriously consider the road infrastructure better."
Cr Tout also addressed congestion pinch points across town caused by the flooding, including along the Gobba Bridge.
"Particularly in regards to traffic on the Gobba Bridge, people need to think whether the trip they are doing is necessary," he said.
"I know there are work situations where people don't have an option.
"If you're able to work from home or do something remotely, then try and do that. But if you have to travel and are able to vary your time, then please do."
Ratepayers Association secretary Lynne Bodell agreed the current situation was a warning for the future.
"I think it's just one of those unfortunate situations and deal with it," she said. "But I hope it will be a wake-up call."
The latest local road closures can be found at wagga.nsw.gov.au.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
