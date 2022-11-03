Two people have been rescued from floodwaters as Gundagai residents endured the town's worst flood in ten years.
The Murrumbidgee River peaked at 9.77 metres about 9.15pm on Wednesday evening, more than a metre lower than the 2012 peak of 10.92 metres.
Gundagai SES unit commander Ross Tout said a man in his 80s had to be rescued after driving into floodwaters on the Nangus Road about lunchtime on Wednesday.
"He had limited walking ability and was trapped in the water," commander Tout said.
"Police, Ambulance and Rescue responded to get him out."
His car was abandoned at the scene.
In a separate incident, police, ambulance and a helicopter responded after a man in his 20s was stranded for days on an island at Jugiong.
"He drove across onto a high bit of land near the river when the water went around behind him and blocked him in, leaving him stuck there for two days," commander Tout said.
"He had been there [with his vehicle] for a couple of days... [and] we had to put in a boat to get him off."
Commander Tout reminded people once again not to drive through floodwaters.
"Driving through floodwaters is dangerous and please understand volunteers have to put their lives at risk to rescue people who do," he said.
He said SES volunteers under his command risked their lives this week while conducting rescue operations.
"My job as the SES commander in Gundagai is to take 10 members to an accident and bring 10 members home," commander Tout said.
Fortunately, there were no evacuations across Gundagai.
However, commander Tout said a number of businesses and sporting facilities across the town were flooded.
"The Cricket Oval and clubrooms, the touch footy ovals, Anzac Park and the golf course were all inundated by underwater," he said.
"There will be some damage to the new facilities at the cricket oval, but that was designed to be washed out in a flood."
SES also evacuated cabins from the Gundagai River caravan park to the council depot.
Commander Tout said there was probably a metre of water over the caravan park as of Thursday morning.
Looking ahead, the river levels have started to drop, sitting at 9.31 metres at 12.30pm on Thursday with major flooding still occurring.
"It's anticipated the river will drop back inside the channel by late Friday," commander Tout said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
