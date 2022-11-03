Oura residents will be cut off from Wagga sometime on Thursday or Friday as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise.
Floodwaters are expected to close Oura Road, the main access route between the village and Wagga.
Oura residents will still be able to access Wagga but will be forced to detour via Junee, adding 45 minutes to the drive.
At the latest peak prediction of 9.80 metres for the Murrumbidgee at Wagga, SES incident controller Ben Pickup said floodwaters were not expected to impact the village dramatically beyond cutting off its roads.
"No inundation of the village is expected at that river height," he said.
"There will be some water in backyards and towards the lower end of those properties."
"[Residents will] continue to have access to Junee and our Junee SES unit and the local Oura RFS will continue to provide support to that community."
Oura local Clair Blondinau is ready to head home from her East Wagga work as soon as she gets the call.
"I've pretty much given my manager the heads up that if I need to leave, I will be leaving," she said.
"It was a chaos this morning trying to get into town through Bomen and over the Gobba bridge with so many people doing the same thing."
If Oura is forced into isolation, Mrs Blondinau said her and her family will stay home.
"We'll just get enough supplies that we'd need for the next couple of days," she said.
The village is under a 'watch and act' order and while unlikely to evacuate, the risk of flooding has once again brought the issue of Oura's evacuation routes into the spotlight.
High-ground dirt roads Jarvis Street and Adams Street lead to the village's evacuation centre but their "atrocious", pot-hole-ridden conditions have frustrated locals for several years.
"Jarvis Street is pretty rough at the moment," Mrs Blondinau said.
"The garbage truck got bogged on Adams Street last week."
Oura resident Chris McGregor described the two key roads as "just about non-existent at the moment".
With recent heavy rain, potholes and wide cracks in the road have been further damaged, with a noticeable stream of water running down the evacuation route after a downpour.
Mr McGregor said council workers dropped three truckloads of dirt and rocks on parts of Adams Street but said the efforts came up short of fixing much of the road's problem potholes.
The Adams Street local said the village also remained at risk of flash flooding if heavy rain like Monday's occurred again.
"There was water in the village from the rain - all down Wagga Wagga Street," Mr McGregor said.
"There were houses that were isolated just from the rain off the hill."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
