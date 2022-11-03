The Daily Advertiser

Floodwaters to cut Oura off from Wagga, says SES

Tim Piccione
Tim Piccione
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:26pm, first published 3:30pm
Oura residents Chris McGregor (right) and John Smart pictured here in September next to one of Adam Street's potholes. Picture by Les Smith

Oura residents will be cut off from Wagga sometime on Thursday or Friday as the Murrumbidgee River continues to rise.

