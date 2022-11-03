Emergency warning to evacuate Big 4 Caravan Park ahead of rising floodwaters

The NSW State Emergency Service has directed people in the Big 4 Caravan Park in East Wagga to evacuate before 6pm on Thursday November 3.
The SES issued the emergency warning is due to rising floodwaters predicted to cause major flooding.
People in the Big 4 Caravan Park and caravan park grounds must evacuate before 6pm on Thursday November 3 because they may become isolated due to rising floodwater and your evacuation route may be closed.
The park on Hammond Avenue offers permanent cabins as well as hosting caravans and campers.
The SES has advised that people should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding.
If you are unable to find accommodation, an evacuation centre have been set up at Wagga Wagga showground, Urana Street, Turvey Park NSW.
If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services.
It may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you, and buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised that Moderate flooding is occurring at Wagga, with major flooding possible.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga may exceed the major flood level (9.60 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
The river level may peak near 9.80 metres Friday afternoon, with major flooding.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
