By Rex Martinich
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:36pm, first published 3:28pm
Emergency warning to evacuate Big 4 Caravan Park ahead of rising floodwaters

The NSW State Emergency Service has directed people in the Big 4 Caravan Park in East Wagga to evacuate before 6pm on Thursday November 3.

