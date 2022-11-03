The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Murrumbidgee SES provides the latest information on Wagga's flooding as river rises

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 12:00pm
The Wagga flood peak is now likely to come within centimetres of the North Wagga levee, revised predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology show.

