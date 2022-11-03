The Wagga flood peak is now likely to come within centimetres of the North Wagga levee, revised predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology show.
The Murrumbidgee River is expected to peak at 9.8m on Friday, the State Emergency Service said at a press conference at noon on Thursday.
At 1:44pm, SES advised residents to evacuate before 6pm tonight, with the river level to reach 9.6m overnight on Thursday.
North Wagga residents were advised to leave their homes on Wednesday when modelling indicated the river would reach 9.6m in Wagga.
The latest peak prediction comes agonisingly close to the North Wagga levee, which can withstand a river height of 9.9m.
"The BOM has just revised the forecast for the predicted height at Wagga, so likely to see a peak of 9.8m tomorrow afternoon," SES incident controller Ben Pickup said on Thursday.
"Once the river passes 9.6 we will lose access to the community inside the North Wagga levee and we need people to be out before that occurs.
"At 9.8 [metres] we will not see the North Wagga levee around the township itself overtop, but we don't want people in that community once we lose access to it."
Emergency services minister Steph Cooke reiterated Mr Pickup's calls for people to evacuate immediately.
"Whilst we are starting to see blue skies emerge, which is very pleasing, and we will see easing weather conditions over the next few days, the flooding risk is very, very high at the moment," she said.
"Please don't leave it to the last minute to evacuate, we do put those timelines on the evacuation but we would like you to move sooner rather than later. Such is the risk that we believe is presented to your community at the moment."
"Down here in Wagga, this is the fourth peak to come through since August. I appreciate that communities right across the central and southern NSW are exhausted. Everyone is flood-weary but we need to keep working through this, we need to keep working together."
"9.8 is worrying, there's no question of that."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack urged people to heed SES advice.
"Please stay safe, take those evacuation orders now, pack up your goods - you can always replace goods, you cannot replace lives," he said.
"It's quite simple, if it's flooded forget it, don't drive through those flooded roadways even if you know the road. there are so many potholes about, it could jeopardise your life, it could jeopardise indeed a person sent to save you."
Experience with flooding is on the side of North Wagga residents, Wagga MP Joe McGirr said, acknowledging the impact the revised peak will be having on them.
"Now that we know that the level is predicted at 9.8 for Wagga, that will I know cause a lot of anxiety to the residents of North Wagga," Dr McGirr said.
"The message is please you have time to evacuate, you have time to evacuate, please evacuate.
"You are experienced - this is one of repeated flood peaks we've had this year, over the years [you've] had a lot of experience, people know what to do - now is the time to leave. As it's been said the peak will be with us for longer, I expect the isolation will be longer."
More than 700 people evacuated from North Wagga, many spending Wednesday afternoon raising furniture and packing belongings as they prepared to leave.
It was the first evacuation order issued for North Wagga since the flood of 2012, but some have been on standby for months.
North Wagga Progress Association president Robyn Dawson said she had been prepared to evacuate since August.
"I've hardly got anything in my house, everything's away," Mrs Dawson said.
