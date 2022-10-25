The Daily Advertiser

Qantas caps airfares for Wagga flights to Sydney and Brisbane due to floods

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:29am, first published October 25 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Airfares for Qantas flights from Wagga Airport to both Sydney and Brisbane will be capped until at least Friday due to the floods. Picture by Madeline Begley

Qantas has capped airfares for its flights from Wagga Airport for the next few days, as floods continue to disrupt the region's road network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.