Qantas has capped airfares for its flights from Wagga Airport for the next few days, as floods continue to disrupt the region's road network.
One-way flights from Wagga to Sydney will be capped at $260 while the Wagga to Brisbane route will be capped at $334.
The cap was implemented on Tuesday morning and will continue until at least Friday, with potential for the program to be extended if needed.
In other news
"We understand the difficulties being faced by a number of NSW and Victorian communities as a result of the devastating floods," a Qantas spokesperson said.
"We've put in place an immediate cap on the price of fares between Wagga and Brisbane, and Wagga and Sydney until at least Friday."
The airline has also offered the NSW, Victorian and Commonwealth governments support in moving urgent supplies and people to flood-affected areas.
The airfare cap comes as key highways and roads across the Riverina continue to close due to rising flood waters.
Nine regional routes have had their airfares temporarily capped by the airline due to the floods.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.