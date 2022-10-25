The Labor government's promised childcare subsidy policy was solidified in last night's budget, but rising living costs could savings at risk for Wagga families.
The pre-election promise of up to 90 per cent in childcare subsidies for the first child in the family enrolled at an early education centre is scheduled to begin in July next year.
Amy Hurd Early Learning Centre director Tracey Snow said the policy would make a difference to families, it still had a long way to go.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She said the hourly rate cap would need to keep up with inflation in order for families to continue to afford childcare.
"The [hourly cap] is at $12.74 currently... our fees here at our service are less than that," she said.
"Moving forward with the cost of living, and the cost of us running the service, we're going to have to put our fees up over the cap."
The service provides food for the children each day, and buys as much produce from local stores as possible.
Larger fees for the service means a larger gap fee for families with children enrolled at the centre.
"Cost of fruit and veg has skyrocketed, we've actually had to have a look at what we're purchasing," Ms Snow said.
"We get some stuff from woolies but we do try to get as much as we can from local bakeries, butchers and fruit and veg vendors - it's just amazing, the cost."
Along with the rising cost of food, electricity prices have also contributed to the centre's difficulties.
Ms Snow said families are struggling with the same issues as well as having to cover service fees for days their child does not attend, with the service gap fee not eligible to be waived in most circumstances.
"That's very frustrating for families, and it's frustrating for the employers," she said.
"It's such a juggle."
The federal government has paired the childcare plan with an extension to paid parental leave funding from 18 to 26 weeks in their first budget, which will be fully implemented in 2026.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said the extension was "important for families" but could negatively impact the country's economy.
"These measures must be done without adversely affecting other facets of the economy, such as small and family businesses," he said.
"It's also about accessibility and availability, not just affordability - particularly in the regions where staff shortages and places are a significant challenge."
More than 1.26 million families are expected to benefit from the reduced childcare expenses.
Families who earn under $80,000 able to claim up to 90 per cent of childcare fees back for their first child, and a higher amount for second and third children also enrolled at an early learning centre.
The government also removed that annual subsidy cap for all families.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.