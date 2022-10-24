Yet another important regional thoroughfare has been forced to close as the region was pummelled with rain.
The Mid-Western Highway was closed in both directions between Ungarie Road, West Wyalong and Kidman Way, Goolgowi due to flooding.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Eastbound traffic are advised to divert via Kidman Way, while westbound traffic can go via Newell Hwy.
Meanwhile, the Sturt Highway remains closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie.
The Newell Highway also remains closed between Jerilderie and Gillenbah and the Riverina Highway is closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road near Coreen.
As well, the southbound lane of the Dhungala Bridge on the Cobb Highway is also closed at Moama.
In the Temora Shire, the Burley Griffin Way remains open with water over the road in various places with crews undertaking urgent patching works on Tuesday.
Temora Council advises the road is under increased pressure as a result of the closure of other highways.
There is also water over the Goldfields Way north of Barmedman and parts of the Mary Gilmore Way.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
The following Wagga roads also remain closed:
The State Emergency Service continue to advise people to never drive, ride or walk through flood waters.
The SES also remind people to keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
"If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue," the SES said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
